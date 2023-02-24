Snowmobilers hit the trails after the winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The winter storm covered snowmobiling trails across southern Minnesota with tons of snow.
River Valley Power and Sport had a successful winter selling their sleds with so many riders taking advantage of the snow. The dealer helps many riders with any maintenance issues their vehicles may have.
“There’s all kinds of cases here. They might be something where their sled breaks down or gets into an accident and they have a trip plan and they’ll just hurry up and take one and use it for the trip they have going,” said salesperson, Aaron Fredrickson.
Riders made the most of today with their sleds on the freshly-snowed trails. Kyle Golberg and Tyler Herrik were riding around Byron to get as many runs in as they can this weekend.
“It’s been a really good year honestly. We’ve been able to get some miles on and it melted a little bit there and now we got some more snow so looks like rain on Monday so might as well get out and enjoy,” said Herrik.
Herrik said he clocked in about 1,000 miles this winter on his snowmobile.