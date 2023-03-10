Snow Removing Companies Staying Busy

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The company The Weller Brothers have had an extremely busy winter.
Account manager of TWB, Kirk Olson, says business this winter was busier than last.
He says there were less commericial lots that needed clearing with last year's snowfall, but this year they've had to go 'full force'.
On average, the company has been clearing out 30 commerical lots and 100 residential lots daily during this winter season.
Olson tells KIMT News 3 that overall, Wellers has been staying on top of hiring more employees which made this year more manageble.
Last year the company dealt with fewer lots with a smaller team, he says.
“We've a little more than doubled our size for this snow season, so we were able to take on quite a bit more capacity and we've got some really experienced guys that are good at what they do." he adds.
As the season moves out, TWB says they are looking forward to their spring landscaping projects.