Small Business Development Center Day in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Wednesday, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz declared today, March 15th as 'Small Business Development Center' Day and there was a special event in Rochester to recognize it.
An open house was hosted today at Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated (RAED), to highlight the success of small businesses in local communities.
In 2022 the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), says Small Business Development Center consultants provided 32,000 hours of consulting to more than 52,000 businesses.
This led to 152 new businesses, 4,500 new jobs and over $200 million dollars of growing revenue for the state.
Mark thine, the director of the Small Business Development Center says here in Rochester, they provide no-cost consulting ranging from marketing to loan packaging. He says thanks to organizations like RAEDI, local businesses are able to grow.
“I think we continue to pay too much attention on the macro issues that are happening. Higher interest rates, or workforce,” he says. “I think a lot of small business owners open up the door every day. Their customers are coming in and they're providing good service and that's what I think small businesses do best."
Wednesday marked the seventh annual Small Business Development Center Day nationally.