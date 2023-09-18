Slattery Park Phase One upgrades continue

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The first phase of update Rochester's Slatterly park is in motion, and by next week, the city's Parks and Recreation Department says we could also see some new sidewalks.
Work on the project began earlier this month with a tear down of the playground to make room for a new one.
It's all expected to be done by mid October. Phase two of the project begins south of the parking lot. City officials say this will bring in new horseshoe pits and fill a need for more pickle ball and basketball courts.
"Basketball is a sport that we are kind of short on surfaces for.” Jeff Feece, the Park Manager of Rochester Parks and Recreation said. “Of course pickleball, we can't even begin to scratch the surface on what they need and want but we're doing our best with what the community tells us."
Phase two will begin once work on the 'Marion road duct bank project' ends which runs through Slatterly park. that project is conducted by Rochester public utilities.