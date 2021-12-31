Skaters hit the ice before bitter cold arrives

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With temperatures dropping this weekend, ice skaters are getting their reps in while it's still nice out.
While there are a few brave souls who don't care what the thermometer says, not everyone plans to skate in the bitter cold.
Karen Kolbet is not one of those brave souls. She's just learning to ice skate and says she'd rather practice when it's a little warmer.
"I'm not good enough to want to be out skating when it gets that chilly but I'm sure others will probably like it because the ice will be better," says Kolbet.
Other skaters including David Campion will not let the arctic temps keep him from skating on the rink.
"You know you just put on an extra coat of layers, maybe some extra socks, maybe some extra sweatpants, you can still go out and skate though," says Campion.
Campion believes you have to take advantage of the skating rink while it's at the park.
"We only get to be here on the ice for only two months out of the year so it's just the time to get out, skate, and have some fun."
Even hockey players like Sky Hughes don't plan to be on the ice this weekend. Hughes has played hockey in negative temperatures before.
"It was really cold. I don't think I'd do it again."
According to Storm Team 3 meteorologist Ryan Knapp, frostbite can harm your skin within 15-20 minutes outside during below freezing temperatures.