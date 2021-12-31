You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.Continued freezing drizzle will lead to icy spots on roads and
walking surfaces this evening. A brief lull is expected overnight
before a significant storm system with the potential for moderate
to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will
impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north
winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting
snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by
early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle.
Light ice accumulations creating icy conditions. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Skaters hit the ice before bitter cold arrives

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With temperatures dropping this weekend, ice skaters are getting their reps in while it's still nice out.

While there are a few brave souls who don't care what the thermometer says, not everyone plans to skate in the bitter cold.

Karen Kolbet is not one of those brave souls. She's just learning to ice skate and says she'd rather practice when it's a little warmer.

"I'm not good enough to want to be out skating when it gets that chilly but I'm sure others will probably like it because the ice will be better," says Kolbet.

Other skaters including David Campion will not let the arctic temps keep him from skating on the rink.

"You know you just put on an extra coat of layers, maybe some extra socks, maybe some extra sweatpants, you can still go out and skate though," says Campion.

Campion believes you have to take advantage of the skating rink while it's at the park.

"We only get to be here on the ice for only two months out of the year so it's just the time to get out, skate, and have some fun."

Even hockey players like Sky Hughes don't plan to be on the ice this weekend. Hughes has played hockey in negative temperatures before.

"It was really cold. I don't think I'd do it again."

According to Storm Team 3 meteorologist Ryan Knapp, frostbite can harm your skin within 15-20 minutes outside during below freezing temperatures.

Recommended for you