Silver Lake Foods stays busy for Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People in Rochester flocked the grocery stores to prepare and watch the hometown Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Check out lines were busy with customers including Ron Chives buying food to watch the big game. Chives has been shopping at Silver Lake Foods for the Super Bowl for ten years. On today's menu, finger foods!
It's always good to have some finger food and anything you can have to celebrate the last game of the year," says Chives.
Beef and chips were among the items flying off of the shelves for parties but they aren't the only items customers were searching for.
"We're real busy with real people coming in here buying those classic things, those H'dourves, hot dogs, salads, buns, rolls, meat and pot roasts," says store manager Glenn Johnston.
Just like chives, Anne and Scott Dessner came in to shop for the Super Bowl . The couple tells KIMT News 3 what they were making for the game.
"I'm making a taco dip, I'm making a shrimp dip, chips, cheese, and crackers," says Anne Dessner.
But despite the frenzy of shoppers not everyone had game day fever.
I'm not going to watch the big game today. I'm one of the few," says Joanne Hall. "I'll probably peek in every once in a while and check the commercials out."
According to Silver Lake Foods the top selling item for the Super Bowl was chips. Even with supply chain issues, Silver Lake Doods tells KIMT News 3 customers still were able to get everything they needed for the big game.