Siblings help teach financial skills to the Hispanic community

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Siblings help teach financial skills to the Hispanic community

  • Updated
  • 0

A Rochester woman from Colombia is helping to minimize financial barriers for those in the Hispanic community. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells about the Youtube page her and her brother started to do just that.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Juliana Silva and her brother, Luis are also bringing personal finance fundamentals in Spanish with The Sigma Show. The show researches and teaches topics from saving and spending money to even info on stocks and how to file tax returns.

 

Luis has experience working with stocks and Juliana also works as the director of navigation for the collider foundation which helps support local early stage entrepreneurs.

 

“The more you know about how to manage your money, you will be closing that gap, because you will be more conscious about how to save. How to invest. How to spend...that's very important." Juliana says.

 

Silva says for the Hispanic community, especially those migrating to the U.S., one of their barriers is 'not knowing the system'--for example needing certain I.D. to obtain loans or even interpreting the language of some documents. 

 

According to bestcolleges.com, U.S. born Hispanic individuals ages 18-34 earned higher financial literacy scores than their peers born outside the country.

 

To follow The Sigma Show, click here. You can also send  financial literacy questions to Julia Silva on her Instagram page @mjuliana_silva. 

Recommended for you