Siblings help teach financial skills to the Hispanic community

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Juliana Silva and her brother, Luis are also bringing personal finance fundamentals in Spanish with The Sigma Show. The show researches and teaches topics from saving and spending money to even info on stocks and how to file tax returns.
Luis has experience working with stocks and Juliana also works as the director of navigation for the collider foundation which helps support local early stage entrepreneurs.
“The more you know about how to manage your money, you will be closing that gap, because you will be more conscious about how to save. How to invest. How to spend...that's very important." Juliana says.
Silva says for the Hispanic community, especially those migrating to the U.S., one of their barriers is 'not knowing the system'--for example needing certain I.D. to obtain loans or even interpreting the language of some documents.
According to bestcolleges.com, U.S. born Hispanic individuals ages 18-34 earned higher financial literacy scores than their peers born outside the country.
To follow The Sigma Show, click here. You can also send financial literacy questions to Julia Silva on her Instagram page @mjuliana_silva.