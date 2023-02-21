Shoveling help for seniors amidst winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.--To keep seniors and those in need from slipping, falling, or even just having to be out in bad weather conditions, Family Service Rochester volunteers are ready to help clear snow from driveways and sidewalks.
In Rochester, sidewalks are required to be cleared from snow within a day of when the snow stops falling.
You can sign up at any point with Family Service Rochester for shoveling assistance and help will arrive 24 hours after snowfall.
Jennell Loeffler, Volunteer Recruitment & Retention Specialist with Family Service says along with paid vendors, the organization typically looks for 70 volunteers each winter, with substitute 'shovelers' on standby.
“What we like to do, is match a volunteer with a homeowner so then, the volunteer is helping that same homeowner after each snowfall," she says. "They kind of get to know them. Know their driveway, their sidewalks and things like that. And kind of also build a relationship with that person."
She also says city guidelines are followed, ensuring snow is removed from sidewalks at least 24 hours of the snowfall stopping.
Family Service Rochester plans for around 12 bigger snowfalls per year.
Those interested in picking up a shovel for this coming storm must pass a free background check before assisting.