Shoveling help for seniors amidst winter storm

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Shoveling help for seniors amidst winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Shoveling help for seniors amidst winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.--To keep seniors and those in need from slipping, falling, or even just having to be out in bad weather conditions, Family Service Rochester volunteers are ready to help clear snow from driveways and sidewalks.

In Rochester, sidewalks are required to be cleared from snow within a day of when the snow stops falling.

You can sign up at any point with Family Service Rochester for shoveling assistance and help will arrive 24 hours after snowfall.

Jennell Loeffler, Volunteer Recruitment & Retention Specialist with Family Service says along with paid vendors, the organization typically looks for 70 volunteers each winter, with substitute 'shovelers' on standby.

“What we like to do, is match a volunteer with a homeowner so then, the volunteer is helping that same homeowner after each snowfall," she says. "They kind of get to know them. Know their driveway, their sidewalks and things like that. And kind of also build a relationship with that person."

She also says city guidelines are followed, ensuring snow is removed from sidewalks at least 24 hours of the snowfall stopping.

Family Service Rochester plans for around 12 bigger snowfalls per year.

Those interested in picking up a shovel for this coming storm must pass a free background check before assisting.

