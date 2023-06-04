Shoring work complete on Rochester Towers Condominiums, residents still not able to return

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As of Saturday evening, all shoring operations have been completed and the conditions are stable at the Rochester Towers Condominiums, according to the on-site engineering firm responsible for assessing the structural issues.
2 St. SW will reopen to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Northbound lanes on 5 Ave. SW from 2 St. SW to 3 St. SW will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area, which should be done by Monday afternoon, according to the city.
The condo residents are not being allowed back into the building at this time, says the city.
The engineers contracted by the property management company will be in contact with the city's community development department on Monday to continue discussing repairs.