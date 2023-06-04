 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Shoring work complete on Rochester Towers Condominiums, residents still not able to return

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As of Saturday evening, all shoring operations have been completed and the conditions are stable at the Rochester Towers Condominiums, according to the on-site engineering firm responsible for assessing the structural issues.

2 St. SW will reopen to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Northbound lanes on 5 Ave. SW from 2 St. SW to 3 St. SW will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area, which should be done by Monday afternoon, according to the city.

The condo residents are not being allowed back into the building at this time, says the city.

The engineers contracted by the property management company will be in contact with the city's community development department on Monday to continue discussing repairs.

