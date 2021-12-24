Shoppers head to Apache Mall for last minute shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Christmas Eve is here. With retailers having reduced hours, shoppers in Rochester headed to the Apache Mall to buy some last minute gifts.
According to Apache Mall General Manager Kim Bradley the mall has seen traffic peaks between noon and 3pm on past Christmas Eve's. The mall has seen more traffic this year on Christmas Eve compared to 2020.
"We're just behind," says Jessica Johnson.
"You think you have everything done and then you remember oh maybe I should get a little something for this person. Maybe I should get a little something for that person," says her husband Charlie Johnson.
The couple are just a handful of people who decided to do some last minute Christmas shopping.
Other people including Brenda Alf came to the Apache Mall today after she found out what to get people.
"I didn't know what to get a couple of people," says Alf.
Bradley thinks many people do their gift buying on Christmas to get a special gift and last minute bargains. Other customers like Brian Bernard look at shopping on Christmas Eve as a tradition.
"I always think about what I'm going to get people leading up to Christmas Eve Day and then I always go out and everything on Christmas Eve Day," Bernard tells KIMT News 3.
The Apache Mall is Closed on Christmas Day. It will reopen on Sunday at 11am.