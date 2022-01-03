Sheriff: Man arrested in Rochester had felony warrants out of NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 36-year-old Canton man is facing a plethora of felony charges following a multi-state investigation.
Nathan Gossman is being held in the Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center on eight felony charges, including fleeing, drugs, domestic assault and holds for other agencies.
Gossman was wanted out of Winneshiek County for charges of felony identity theft, burglary and theft.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Gossman was traced to a hotel in the 400 block of West Frontage Road off highway 52 NW. The Sheriff’s Office says Gossman has multiple warrants out for him from Olmsted, Fillmore, and Goodhue counties.
He allegedly tried to run away when he saw law enforcement but was arrested on the second floor of the hotel. The Sheriff’s Office says Gossman was found with two baggies of methamphetamine in his possession and allegedly threw another baggie away while running.
He’s been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer, and his outstanding warrants.