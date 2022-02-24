Several new rental homes coming to The Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.- More rental homes will be popping up in Rochester as the city keeps on growing.
Beginning this year, North Rock Real Estate will be bringing 118 new rental homes as part of its new housing project called "Preserve at West Circle."
"We're just really excited about the project. We think it feels a need in the community and it's gonna do that really well and help Northwest Rochester continue to grow and have a new option for residents to look into when they're looking for housing," says North Rock Real Estate co-founder Jeffrey Brown.
According to Brown the homes will be for rent because of the demand in the market for rental projects with strong amenities.
"It doesn't come with the responsibilities of home ownership like property taxes and other things that can be maybe not as desirable for someone who is looking for flexibility or an easier style of living," says Brown. "What this is is a single family home that spreads out the community into a place where you still have privacy and great living spaces but you don't have to tie yourself down with home ownership."
The homes will be located off of Jordyn Road Northwest next to Cinemagic. Construction on them is expected to begin later this year.