Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire

KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night.
Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m.
Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were not transported.
“At this time there is no official cause but the wood boiler in the southeast end of the building is what is thought to have started the fire,” fire officials said.
The State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire.