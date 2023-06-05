Sen. Klobuchar talks firefighter cancer

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar met with the Rochester fire department this afternoon - to talk about the 'honoring our fallen heroes act'. How the act and Klobuchar are looking to help firefighters fight cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) Minnesota says firefighters and their families deserve to be supported as they risk their lives while in the line of duty. 

 

She made a stop at the Rochester Fire Department’s Station 1 Monday afternoon to discuss the  recently introduced 'Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act'.

 

The bill would support families of firefighters and other first responders who have died due to exposure from cancerous toxins while on the job. 

 

It would also provide disability benefits to those who have become permanently disabled due to the exposures.

 

Sen. Klobuchar helped introduced the bipartisan bill in honor of Michael Paidar, fire captain of the Maple Grove Fire Department  in Saint Paul who passed away from an aggressive form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia  in 2020. 

 

Klobuchar says she's been working on a firefighter cancer registry in order to highlight the need for the bill to be passed.

 

“We're just going to make it easier for them and their families to get the help they need when they're taking on a job that clearly shows a higher incidence of cancer." she says. 

 

