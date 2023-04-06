Search parties assemble to find Madeline Kingsbury: 'We need hundreds of people to cover this ground'

MABEL, Minn. - Search groups went out Wednesday around the town of Mabel looking for any clues to hopefully lead to missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.

Two of Kingsbury's sorority sisters were working as the event's organizers and at the time, did not want to make any further comments, except they are 'going to keep looking until they find their girl' and directed any additional questions to law enforcement.

Others were gathering around maps that designated groups to head to areas near Highway 43 and even places like Big Wood Campground. A search member says people began showing up at the Legion as early as 9 am to help search and ended up being nearly 50 people.

We spoke to another person searching for Maddi who does not want to be named, but calls herself a close friend of Kingsbury's. She says the search has been difficult because of the terrain of the Mabel area and private property. She also says they need more 'boots on the ground'.

"We need hundreds of people to cover this ground. It takes like 100 people in one field just to do I think what they call American Arms and if you send two people out there it's just not enough."

She adds that during this time, Kingsbury's loved ones just want answers.

"It's just draining for me and the family and some of the friends here. They're just over the questions, you know? 'What was happening, what was she doing?' It's just not going to help find her."

The friend also describes Kingsbury's character and says it was strange behavior for her to not respond to any messages and has other suspicions.

"The first red flag was is that the van was backed in, because she's a terrible driver and anybody will tell you that."

Despite Kingsbury's driving, she says her personality is the complete opposite.

"She's the person that everybody likes. There's nothing about her that you can hate or dislike. I'm honestly shocked by the amount of people she has touched in her life.” Kingsbury’s friend says.