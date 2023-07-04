Search continues for 3 missing in Mississippi River

HASTINGS, Minn.--The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men and a teenage girl who went missing Monday night, at the mouth of the Vermillion river where it meets the Mississippi River.
The sheriff's office says a family was on the north side of Diamond Island where three family members were swimming in the river and another was fishing from the shore.
All three started struggling in the water, which caused a family member nearby who was fishing, to enter the water to try to rescue them. He was able to help save another woman, but once he returned to the water for the other two--all three went under. The sheriff's office says nearly 10 to 15 minutes passed before a 911 call was made. One woman, Joan Visnovec, shared how this hits home for her.
“We had a son-in-law a number of years ago who drowned up in Canada. You know, almost anytime is a hard time but holidays--their 4th of July is never going to be the same."
The sheriff's office says the three missing subjects were inexperienced swimmers who did not have on life vests. The area they were swimming in was 3 feet but dropped sharply to a depth between 8 and 9 feet.