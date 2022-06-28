SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota.
It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
The State Patrol says both vehicles rolled, leaving Thompson with non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Suess was not injured.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview Police Department, and Elgin Fire Department assisted with this accident.