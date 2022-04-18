 Skip to main content
Saving money: online event

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online event on April 19th at 12 p.m. to teach you to save money and the environment at the same time. 

Organizers invite you to join best selling author and consumer expert, Diane MacEachern as she shares how simple shifts in spending money and managing your household can help offset inflation, save money at the pump, and ensure a healthy world for our kids and grandkids.

This event is free and pre-registration is required. If you're interested please email FeliciaAndrews@cltel.com by noon on April 18th. 

