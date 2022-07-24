Saturdays' storms blow over giant tree onto First Unitarian Universalist Church

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med City's First Unitarian Universalist Church cancelled service on Sunday after it suffered damage from a huge tree.
The tree was blown over during the height of Saturday's storms when a tornado warning was issued, according to the Kim Reid, who is the board president for the church.
Reid said workers were cleaning up a classroom inside the educational wing of the historic building when a tree slammed into the roof.
The impact snapped the tree in two and left damage to the roof of the educational portion of the building, as well as the small courtyard that used to be the church's main entrance, according to Reid.
Reid said fortunately no one was hurt and aside from water damage in the church's classrooms, there does not appear to be any major structural damage to the building, which she said is in part to its unique design.
"The slates or tiles on the building are concrete and they were specially designed for this building and they extremely strong and right now we think there is no structural damage to the building at all and we are really fortunate with that and really fortunate that no one was injured," Reid said.
Reid said it will likely take a crane to remove the downed tree, with work expected to begin Monday.
Reid said services should be back in service by Sunday.