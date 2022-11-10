Salvation Army rings in its 126th Red Kettle Campaign

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Showers and Strong Gusty Winds into Early Afternoon... A line of showers along a strong cold front will move rapidly east this morning and early afternoon. Along the boundary, a short period of brief heavy rainfall along with a quick drop in visibility and wind gusts to 45 to 50 mph may occur. Travelers along area interstates and highways should be on the alert for rapidly changing conditions as the front passes. Impacts may include slippery roads due to rain along with some difficulty driving for high profile vehicles. The showers will last for 10 minutes or less and then conditions should improve.