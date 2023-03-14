Safety travel advice for spring break trips

ROCHESTER, Minn. - AAA shared tips on how to travel safely during the spring break.
AAA recommends reaching out to a travel agent to pick out hotels in safe areas. However, if you do not want to work with a travel agency, AAA says to research thoroughly.
"A couple of things you can be doing is double checking reviews and ratings, looking at a map where it actually is, and then doing your due diligence. Just like when you're looking to buy a used vehicle. You're going to double-check multiple sources. You're going to do what you can before you purchase,” said AAA Public Affairs Specialist, Meredith Mitts.
Placing wallets, phones, and purses in the front pockets prevents pickpocketing. Traveling in groups and walking around well-lit and populated areas will help avoid unsafe situations. If traveling internationally, looking up travel requirements will provide better safety and preparation for all travelers.
"As we all learned with the pandemic, things can change on a dime for what's required and what isn't . . make sure you are looking ahead at your final destination and any stops your making on the way to get there so you know what to be prepared for and what to expect," said Mitts
AAA recommends to share your itinerary and hotel phone numbers with close friends and family members in case of an emergency.