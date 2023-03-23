'Safe Roads Act' works to reduce fatal traffic crashes

KIMT News 3–The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is working to lower the number of fatal traffic accidents across the state.
2021 saw the deadliest year on Minnesota roads, and in response, Minnesota State Representative Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen) is proposing the ‘Safe Roads Act’ to create a Traffic Safety Council. It will work to coordinate traffic safety improvements through a data driven-approach.
This means state agencies, ranging from the Department of Education to the Department of Transportation, as well as organizations that represent each demographic in the state-- can compile a list of statistics that can help highlight critical driving areas.
Reo. Rehm says the goal , is to move toward zero deaths and talks about how funding for the program will look.
"It looks like it'll be about $38 million.. So it's broken down by grants to local law enforcements so things like the safe road zones. Enhance traffic safety enforcement, officer training, the rural high-risk roadways you know, that's a big issue.”
The ‘Safe Roads Act’ will also include safety provisions such as the ‘Hands Free law clarification, safe road zones, a legislative report on speed safety cameras, and an annual safety report.
Rep. Rehm says there should be more energy, resources and people involved to make the roads safer.
“I think we haven't done that in the past and I think this is a way of focusing on where we need to put our resources." she says.
Rep. Rehm says “Minnesotans deserve to be safe on our highways and roads.”
In Olmsted county, the 2023 Southeast Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Workshop is on May 3 at the Rochester International Event Center. It serves as a regional approach to reducing traffic deaths and severe injuries.