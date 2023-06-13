 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

"Safe City Nights" summer series kicks off

The Rochester Police Department's "Safe City Nights" summer series kicked off tonight. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall spoke with an organizer about what people can expect when they come out

ROCHESTER, Minn.–  The Rochester Police Department and community came together for the first day of this summer's "Safe City Nights" series Tuesday.

 

The police department first launched it back in 2019 as a way to build positive connections between the department and the community.

 

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin says it's already making an impact.

 

“This is a community that does in fact support it's police department and that means a tremendous amount. That's a reflection of the strength in this community.”  Chief Franklin says. “It's a reflection of the men and women that continue to put on this uniform and this badge and serve this community. That's a symbiotic relationship." 

 

One visitor, Bryttani Manson says the Safe City Nights is a great way get to know public safety officers in outside of emergency situations.

 

"It definitely humanizes police officers, EMS crews, anybody that comes out for any emergency--you see them in a different light." Manson says. 

 

To find out when the next Safe City Night Event takes place, check out the list below.

 

 June 13, 6-8 p.m.                Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)

 June 27, 6-8 p.m.               Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)

 July 11, 6-8 p.m.                 Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)

 July 25, 6-8 p.m.                 Bishop Elementary (406 36th Ave NW)

 August 8, 6-8 p.m.              Longfellow Elementary (2435 20th St SE)

August 22, 6-8 p.m.            Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)

