"Safe City Nights" summer series kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn.– The Rochester Police Department and community came together for the first day of this summer's "Safe City Nights" series Tuesday.
The police department first launched it back in 2019 as a way to build positive connections between the department and the community.
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin says it's already making an impact.
“This is a community that does in fact support it's police department and that means a tremendous amount. That's a reflection of the strength in this community.” Chief Franklin says. “It's a reflection of the men and women that continue to put on this uniform and this badge and serve this community. That's a symbiotic relationship."
One visitor, Bryttani Manson says the Safe City Nights is a great way get to know public safety officers in outside of emergency situations.
"It definitely humanizes police officers, EMS crews, anybody that comes out for any emergency--you see them in a different light." Manson says.
To find out when the next Safe City Night Event takes place, check out the list below.
June 13, 6-8 p.m. Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)
June 27, 6-8 p.m. Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)
July 11, 6-8 p.m. Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)
July 25, 6-8 p.m. Bishop Elementary (406 36th Ave NW)
August 8, 6-8 p.m. Longfellow Elementary (2435 20th St SE)
August 22, 6-8 p.m. Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)