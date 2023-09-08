RST gets $20 million grant

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Rochester International Airport's (RST) runway 2/20 project is receiving additional funding to improve one of it’s main runways.
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (DFL-MN) , and Tina Smith (D-MN) worked on this bill together to help the airport keep up with the city's growth.
RST is now receiving just over $20 million dollars in federal funding for upgrades as a part of its $79.5 million project which began in May 2021. Sen. Klobuchar says this grant was one of the largest she's seen for Minnesota. She adds, RST is a growing hub for international travel and is one of the few airports across the country that maintained foot traffic during the pandemic. She says investing in the airport is like a down payment on the economic-well being of the state. For those visiting Rochester for the Mayo Clinic, the airport serves as one of the city's first impressions.
"Rochester is a first class city,” she says. “You are bringing in people. You're bringing in freight. You have people coming in to go to Mayo Clinic, you've got transplants going out actually, organs and things like that. You cannot mess around especially with medical equipment that have runways that aren't smooth in work."
The 2/20 project will include an extension of one of the main runways, a new paved section, drainage improvements and new taxiway lights.
The state of Minnesota, City of Rochester, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) each contributed funds toward the total project cost.