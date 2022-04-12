RPS studying impact of changing student start times

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Rochester Public Schools considers changing start times for students, district leaders are asking questions about how the move could impact families.
Bell times have been an ongoing discussion at RPS since a survey of elementary-level staff found they're largely unhappy with the later schedule implemented this school year. While it's only been a few months since start times were bumped back between 30 and 40 minutes across all grade levels, the district is now looking into making another change for next fall.
RPS is weighing the impact of starting elementary school at 8:00 A.M., with middle and high schoolers arriving to class at 9:45 A.M. during the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the questions school board and cabinet members want answered as they study the potential shift have to do with changes to extracurricular activities, the amount of sleep students are able to get, and whether families would be able to find adequate child care.
"I would like to just take my time to emphasize the importance of the daycare piece. I'm glad we're going to research that, especially for families who have multiple children who attend different levels of school, and how that could affect them differently," said RPS Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Will Ruffin II. "If there's a high school student that might have to take care of the younger ones, still understanding that high school student would be home even later, so now the families may have to shift responsibilities to a middle school student, or even ask the elementary student to step up."
However, one major outstanding question that will set the table for future bell time discussions is how much busing could cost under the proposed new schedule.
"If it is a seven-figure increase, that is not something we would consider for next year. Now, that doesn't mean we can look at a tweak. We've been talking hard about a 10-minute shift or something, but I think the direction I got from the board was that if, considering the deficit and other things, if that shift would be a very significant increase in cost, we would not be considering it," Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said.
With RPS set to open multiple new schools next fall, bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year have just been drawn, expected to cost the district an additional $30,000 annually. RPS is expecting to receive an estimate on transportation expenses under the new bell times under consideration by this Friday.
Superintendent Pekel says if busing expenses aren't projected to be cost-prohibitive, RPS could start gathering feedback on the proposed new schedule from students, parents, and staff next week.