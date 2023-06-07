RPS staff worried about future funding for schools in need

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School District is set to receive $14.4 million dollars for compensatory funding for fiscal year 2024, the highest in the last decade, according to RPS' Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson.
The amount of compensatory dollars is allocated based off of need in a district, which is measured by free lunch applications.
However, Minnesota's recent Universal School Lunch and Breakfast Law wipes away the application requirement and guarantees a free meal to every student.
That change could eventually lead to less compensatory revenue for schools that need it the most.
There is a short term fix, also called a hold harmless clause, in the law that prevents revenue loss for school districts but Carlson said long term action is needed from state lawmakers.
State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT one of those fixes could include the repeal of new unfunded mandates, such as paid family and sick leave.
"Well, I think the best thing is if we allow schools to keep more money that they are being sent by the state, historic funding but the problem is all of the mandates. The unfunded mandates that are being put on schools," Nelson said.
Carlson said RPS will continue to hand out and accept free lunch forms this upcoming school year.