RPS installs stop arm cameras on school buses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over a hundred school buses have been installed with cameras to catch reckless drivers.
Rochester Public Schools installed these cameras to deter drivers from not stopping behind school buses with their stop arms extended.
The cameras were funded by grants from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) as part of a state-wide effort to enforce the law and keep children safe. RPS received $300,000 from these grants.
In a joint press conference, representatives of RPS, Rochester police, and First Student emphasized the need to hold violators of these traffic laws accountable.
"These cameras are meant to provide additional accountability to motorists who fail to stop for the stop arm," said Jenifer Doyle, the area manager for First Student. "It is state law and it is required in all 50 states that when that red stop arm is deployed and those lights are activated that motorists stop. That's for the safety of students who are loading and unloading on those vehicles.
Doyle also noted that bus drivers would benefit from the cameras allowing them to focus more on students' safety and less on memorizing details of reckless motorists.
"During loading and unloading, the primary job of our driver is to keep students safe. So when they see a car coming and they realize that it's not going to stop, they're hanging onto that horn, honking the horn, getting the kids out of the road is their primary responsibility, so we would not be able to obtain what was the plate, what was the make, what was the model, what did the model look like?"
Failure to stop for a school bus could lead to a fine of at least $500.