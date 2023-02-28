RPS celebrates ‘Public Schools Week’

ROCHESTER, Minn. - ‘Public Schools Week’ started Monday and RPS is honoring teachers, support staff, and administration.
The district is notifying all buildings about the celebration and is recognizing the week at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. RPS plans to release a video about staff members who attended public schools in Rochester and their contributions to the school system.
"This is a great week for us to celebrate all of the people in our buildings who do so much for our students every day. Public schools are such a contributor to our community and to our society,” said Chair of Rochester School Board, Cathy Nathan.
RPS wants to celebrate this week properly after the hardships the pandemic had on their schools.
"Education has been difficult over the past few years and everybody who works in our buildings has been working so hard on behalf of our students. It's really great to have the opportunity not just here in Rochester, but in the state and nationwide to all be gathering together to celebrate,” said Nathan.
Learn how to support public schools through the Learning First Alliance website.