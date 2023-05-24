Ronald McDonald house receives $250,000 donation

Rochester, MN– The Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest received one of their largest donations Wednesday. A gift of $250,000 from a donor family.
Just a few months ago in february, the house announced it's merger with Iowa and Wisconsin.
CEO of the House, Nick Mueller, says the merge would come with a larger financial need as their reach to families expands.
He says donor, Tom Haugen and his family have supported the house for years and the gift comes in honor of Tom's late wife Sue who worked for the Mayo Clinic.
“Countless donors, volunteer, community members and others have selflessly support the house and the families that turn to us.” Mueller says. “This gift on behalf of tom and the haugen family is so meaningful to the children and families that come to the house here."
Mueller says the donation will support day to day activities as well as gardening which was a hobby of Tom's late wife.