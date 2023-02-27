 Skip to main content
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester announces merger

  • Updated
  • 0

Major changes are in the works for the local nonprofit.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester announced their merger with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota to form Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest | MN, WI, IA.

 

The Rochester  House has been serving the community since 1980, giving support to families seeking medical care for their children.

 

This new chapter opens a door to more resources and opportunities for families that are a part of the program.

 

Nick Mueller, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Of Minnesota says they're excited for what will come next.

 

“We're going to have more people stepping forward with us,” he says. “We're going to bring in new community partners, more medical partners, more donors and volunteers-- all in a way to help support our children and families that turn to us."

 

Mueller adds that the merger opens doors for more community, medical, and donor support for the families.

 

The Rochester McDonald House is the largest house of the organization in the state of Minnesota, and will remain as the main hub and only physical location for the surrounding area after the merger.

 

