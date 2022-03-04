Rolling Freedom Rally strolls along I-90

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Truckers are making their voices heard with convoys as they head towards Washington, D.C. in protest of COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. While many made their way this week some are still on the move.
On Friday, several stopped by a packed Trail's Travel Center greeted by dozens of supporters.
"Today we're out here in support of the freedom truck rally that started in Canada," says volunteer Keith Haskell.
According to Haskell, the rally today is a U.S. version of the one that happened in Canada when truckers demonstrated against COVID-19 mandates last month.
"We want to be out here to not only show them support with our flags and just the physical presence out here of everyone supporting them for not only fighting for our freedoms but to also collect donations for them along the road."
People from Minnesota and Iowa came out to show their support for the truckers.
"I think what the truckers are doing, they see what's going on whether it's mask or vaccine and it's just a push for power that they're trying to do little by little so this is taking a stand," says one supporter.
Between 10-20 truckers big and small were part of the convoy.
"Our truckers are sacrificing their lives their financial needs to provide for their families so that we could move around in the world as we should and be free. Mask free, vaccine mandate free, that's basically what it is," another supporter tells KIMT News 3.
The truckers don't know when they will arrive in Washington, D.C . That will all depend on the weather.
Virginia State Police issued a traffic advisory for Virginia throughout this weekend as the truckers make their way to D.C. warning drivers to prepare for the convoys affecting traffic in and around the "national capital region."