Rochester's first Splash Pad set for Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.– Two new splash pads are scheduled for opening in Rochester.
Lincolnshire is set to open this summer and the water works for McQuillan Park will be revealed by 2025.
In August of 2020, the Rochester Parks Foundation raised over $36,000 to create the city's first splash pad at Lincolnshire– but because of the pandemic, its opening date was delayed by a year.
The space will offers 10 play activities, which includes water elements shooting from the ground and overhead, concrete surfacing and a restroom facility.
Park Planner, Jeff Feece says the nearly 2500 square foot project is now in its final phases.
“We're pretty much set to go,” he says. “We just have to do some interior stuff on the building, pour some additional concrete and then we're hoping for a Memorial Day opening on that."
As for McQuillan Park, Feece says the department will be applying for a grant by the end of March in order to fund additional amenities and activities for the splash pad.
“If we don't get the grant dollars then we'll just do the splash pad. If we do get the dollars, then that's where we're looking for some additional feedback from the community on what they would like to see out there," he says.
A survey is available for input about the McQuillan Park splash pad. Fleece says several hundred responses have come in so far.
If you'd like to provide suggestions, click here.
For more information on the McQuillan Park open house visit the City of Rochester website.