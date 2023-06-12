Rochester working to solve homelessness problem

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Rochester City Council discussed the ongoing issues and possible steps towards a solution for people experiencing homelessness.
One of the major issues discussed was the homeless encampments across the city.
In the past two months, 16 camps have been cleaned up or abandoned in Rochester.
The city's parks and recreation department say park goers have reported feeling unsafe, and have also reported drug and alcohol use near playgrounds.
The department is working to revise their current encampment response process by giving the Rochester Police Department the go ahead to post a 2-day notice to clean and vacate the premise.
RPD Chief Jim Franklin says the goal is not to criminalize homelessness. He says the department is taking what they call the 3E approach, which is to educate on available resources and city codes, encourage use of social services, and enforce current policies in place. Chief franklin talks more about how the 3-e's can make an impact.
"How do we incentivize people to move towards that more purposeful life, more purposeful life, more purposeful living, productive living.” He says. “And how do we get them to resources and rehabilitation services. sometimes we need that enforcement element
Chief Franklin also addressed the safety concern, for the downtown area in particular. He says the department is starting a Summer Safe Zone Intiative for more patrol in the area.