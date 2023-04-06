Rochester VFW burglarized Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are looking for three criminals in relation to the burglary of a local VFW.
VFW Post 1215 on 43rd Street was broken into by the three early Tuesday morning.
Security footage caught them driving into the parking lot in a white sedan before smashing the glass of the front entrance.
The prospective thieves were able to locate the room containing the safe and attempted to break into the room.
However, something spooked the burglars before they could finish the job. They fled the scene without taking any valuables.
Michael Nelson, the quartermaster and general manager of the VFW, believes the men were scared off after he called the building from home.
"I'd gotten phone calls about [the break-in]," he said. "I had tried to reach out to see if there was anyone in the building, working perhaps. When I had called, it appeared on camera that for some reason they did quickly leave the building."
Though the entire ordeal only lasted around a minute, the criminals were able to cause an estimated $10,000-worth in damages.
Management is stunned that burglars would target a non-profit organization like themselves.
"We could assume it was someone who was familiar with VFWs with all the charity and work that we do in the community," said Nelson. "We're kind of surprised that we would get targeted. But, again, criminals will be criminals."
The Rochester Police Department is asking for any new information to be reported at 507-328-6800.