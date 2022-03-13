Rochester springs forward as Daylight saving time returns

KIMT NEWS 3.- On Sunday morning many Americans set their clocks ahead an hour for daylight saving time. This gives them more sunlight but less sleep.
Now that we have an extra hour of daylight, it's the time of year when people are outside longer. Some parents are excited about enjoying the daylight hours until mid fall.
"I'm actually very thankful because we're ready for it to start being spring and be warmer," says one Rochester mother. "We're ok with it with spring being on the way."
"Today at 2am, the clocks jumped ahead. While many are excited for the warmer weather and more sunlight, losing sleep can be challenging.
"It's always hard to lose sleep particularly because some of the kids and pets don't necessarily abide by daylight saving but it's probably worth it to have more daylight hours," says Katharine Price.
There has been discussion in the past in the legislature about doing away with daylight saving time. Some some people like Israel Moreno are fine with it staying.
"I honestly don't see a need for it to go away," explains Moreno. "Naturally, when the sun starts coming out sooner your body should kind of wake you up anyway and I think that's what springing forward does as far as when daylight saving time hits."
According to three different 2021 polls by CBS News, The Associated Press, and Langer Research Associates, Americans are split on whether or not they want to keep switching the clocks back and forth each year.