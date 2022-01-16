Rochester sporting goods store reacts to mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A mask mandate is effective for all indoor settings in The Med City but not all business owners are aware of the mandate.
Ron VonBrethorse owns Sports Headquarters. He says he wasn't aware of the mandate until KIMT News 3 asked him about it.
"I didn't know about the mandate. Apparently, the mayor declared one last night and didn't tell any of the stores unless you're on Facebook," says VonBrethorse.
The City of Rochester posted on its Facebook page Saturday informing the community of the declaration of local emergency.
Now that he's aware, VonBrethorse says the temporary mandate will cause him to do more work.
"I guess if the mayor says we got to wear masks I guess for now we're gonna have to wear them. I'm gonna have to go out and get some for my staff."
VonBrethorse says he supports the mask mandate but believes it should be the customers decision if they want to wear one in his store.
While some of VonBrethorse's customers were wearing masks On Sunday, many weren't including Aaron Strain. Strain tells KIMT News 3 he's aware of the mandate but won't wear a mask.
"Honestly, I don't think the masks work," says Strain.
Mayor Norton says any business found in violation of the mask requirement may be subject to administrative action for any licenses they possess with the city.