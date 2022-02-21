Rochester seeing high gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Drivers are paying more at the pump, as the average price of gas in Minnesota has increased by 10 cents over the past week, one of the biggest increases in the country.
The increase in gas prices has to do with supply and demand issues but also the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
If Russia invades Ukraine this could disrupt oil supplies and the price for a barrel of oil could increase to over $100 per barrel.
Currently the average price of gas in Minnesota is $3.40 per gallon.
"I think there's something we can definitely do about it. Gas prices need to definitely be fixed or something needs to change," says Slon Van Dyke.
Olmsted County has the highest average gas price in the state with $3.48 a gallon.
"It's stressful and challenging for some folks and I think overall we need to move away from gas," explains Kim Rodgers.
In Mower County, drivers are paying an average price of $3.44 per gallon.
Over in Freeborn and Cerro Gordo counties, drivers are paying average prices of $3.31 and $3.19 per gallon.