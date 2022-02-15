Rochester riverfront virtual talks

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This Thursday will be the second of five virtual talks that the city is holding to discuss the future development of the Rochester riverfront.
This meeting's main focus will be on equity and economy. Organizers will discuss how this project will assist with small business growth and how it will ensure inclusion for people of all ethnicities, ages and abilities.
These sessions run every two weeks until March 24th, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next session will be on March 1st and discuss sustainability and access.
The link to sign up for these virtual sessions is here.