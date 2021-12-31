Rochester restaurant staying busy for New Year's Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the new year is just hours away, many folks are ending 2021 with a nice meal. Anyone planning on heading out to dinner might want to look into making a reservation. One restaurant staying busy tonight is Twigs.
According to manager Elena Druktainis, the restaurant has over 40 reservations tonight. The restaurant doesn't have a fixed menu. A full menu is available for diners.
Twigs also won't be having its famous hot rock grilling entrees at the bar. Druktainis is excited to see the restaurant busy for the holiday.
"It's always nice to be here around the holiday season. Everyone's in good spirits and I have an amazing crew that we work with so it's always just a good time here no matter what day it is."
Many restaurants in The Med City are joining Twig's in serving the community for New Year's Eve. Whistle Binkies, Cameo, and Pappy's Place are just a few who are ringing in the new year.