Rochester residents get outside before the bitter cold returns

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Folks in Rochester were still out today, cleaning up some of the snow from this morning and this weekend.
The race is on as folks around town are making sure to get their driveways and sidewalks cleared off today so they don't have to do it tomorrow.
One of those people shoveling his driveway today was Mark Myers. Myers was out getting it done with on his lunch break. He shares with KIMT News 3 how he deals with the arctic air.
"It's really just any other day of Minnesota winter. I have heavy coats that I wear outside."
Other people including Acacia Shounfelder still plan to be outside regardless of how cold temperatures are. Shoundfelder doesn't like that type of weather.
"I hate the snow and cold," says Shoundfelder.
With tomorrow's cold temperatures, it's a good time to check to make sure your home's pipes are protected from freezing.