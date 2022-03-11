Rochester resident running for President of Somalia

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Abdi Muse Maahayy has a laundry list of ideas to improve the country he was born and raised in. The Rochester resident is running for President of Somalia with hopes of bringing change to the country.
Maahayy has lived in Rochester for 25 years. He's running for President of Somalia because he says the country is unstable the way it is now. He wants to improve its economy, create jobs for young people, and improve its healthcare facilities.
"Minnesota is a second, we're a second home in Somali. We have a large population that resides in Minneapolis, large population that resides in Rochester so we're looking for people to look at my campaign and for people to support my mission," explains Maahayy.
Maahayy is running against 40 other people and will need 138 votes from Somalia's parliament to win the election.