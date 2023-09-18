Rochester Reparatory Theater celebrating 40 years

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Rochester Repertory Theatre will soon be celebrating 40 years of entertaining the community.
In 1984 the 90-seat 'black box theater' was founded in the Med City and has since
gone through some ups and downs from the tear down of it's original building on S Broadway Avenue to its new home on 7th Street.
The non-profit has also conquered the effects of the COVID pandemic--when many production theaters were closing down for good due to a decrease in ticket sales.
Philip Muehe, the facilty's managing director said during the pandemic, they had to think outside of the 'black box' for programming to keep the lights on. This included drive-in and online shows.
Muehe says the bipartisan 'Save Our Stages Act' which was hin part introduced by Minnesota's U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar in 2020 also provided financial relief. Now coming out of the pandemic Muehe says, they're working to maintain and expand their audience.
"We've had a real renewed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. “ Muehe said. “We're really working on fleshing that out and getting younger people here with the kinds of programming that we do.
The Theatre will kick their year celebration off on October 6 with the opening of 'Tick, Tick, Boom’, a rock musical by Jonathan Larson, (creator of Rent) about a man trying to make his mark in theater. Tickets are on sale here.
The Rochester Repertory Theatre also invites community members to their weekend long celebration and reunion of 40 years. You can RSVP here.