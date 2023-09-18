 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester Reparatory Theater celebrating 40 years

  • 0

The Rochester Reparatory Theater is celebrating 40 years in operation. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells us how they theater is working to innovate as it plans on another 40.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Rochester Repertory Theatre will soon be celebrating 40 years of entertaining the community. 

 

In 1984 the  90-seat 'black box theater'  was founded in the Med City and has since 

gone through some ups and downs from the tear down of it's original building on S Broadway Avenue to its new home on 7th Street. 

 

The non-profit has  also conquered the effects of the COVID pandemic--when many production theaters were closing down for good due to a decrease in ticket sales.

 

Philip Muehe, the facilty's managing director said during the pandemic,  they had to think outside of the 'black box'  for programming to keep the lights on. This included drive-in and online shows.

 

Muehe says the bipartisan 'Save Our Stages Act' which was hin part introduced by Minnesota's U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar in 2020 also provided financial relief. Now coming out of the pandemic Muehe says, they're  working to maintain and expand their audience. 

 

"We've had a real renewed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. “ Muehe said. “We're really working on fleshing that out and  getting younger people here with the kinds of programming that we do.

 

The Theatre will kick their year celebration off on October 6 with the opening of 'Tick, Tick, Boom’,  a  rock musical  by Jonathan Larson, (creator of Rent) about a man trying to make his mark in theater. Tickets are on sale here.  

 

The Rochester Repertory Theatre also invites community members to their weekend long celebration and reunion of 40 years. You can RSVP here.  

 

Recommended for you