...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of
7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Rochester Public Transit adapting its services through storm

Riders can expect some delays, route changes and possibly some cancellations for city buses.

ROCHESTER, Minn.– Changes to the Rochester bus service are likely as the snow piles up outside. The winter storm is potentially going to be causing some delays , route changes and maybe some cancellations for those who use city buses. There's also a few things to keep in mind for those planning to board.

 

As of now, all transit services have not yet been suspended but Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is already saying there could be delays through Thursday.

 

They're also asking riders to stand back from curbs until the bus comes to a stop in case the bus begins sliding on slippery roads. If a bus stop is in the middle of the hill, it is best to walk to the bottom or the top  of the hill, where the bus can come to a safe stop.

 

RPT Communications Coordinator, Nick Lemmer, says they're keeping an eye on storm conditions to see if they will offer 'A Warm Place to Be' which allows passengers to ride for free to escape the cold elements.

 

“If we do have a combination of blizzard conditions and cold weather where people might become easily disoriented, something  like that could be possible. We're watching it carefully and we'll always be there to sort of keep our residents safe if we can." he says.

 

Lemmer says RPT aims to keep services going no matter what the conditions - along with keeping drivers and passengers safe.

 

RPT says the city is currently at a level 3 for operation services which indicates icy roads and 10-plus inches of snow. They say it is possible to reach a level 4 if storm conditions worsen, which would suspend all transit services.

 

To monitor route changes and cancellations, click on the link.

