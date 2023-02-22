Rochester Public Transit adapting its services through storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.– Changes to the Rochester bus service are likely as the snow piles up outside. The winter storm is potentially going to be causing some delays , route changes and maybe some cancellations for those who use city buses. There's also a few things to keep in mind for those planning to board.
As of now, all transit services have not yet been suspended but Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is already saying there could be delays through Thursday.
They're also asking riders to stand back from curbs until the bus comes to a stop in case the bus begins sliding on slippery roads. If a bus stop is in the middle of the hill, it is best to walk to the bottom or the top of the hill, where the bus can come to a safe stop.
RPT Communications Coordinator, Nick Lemmer, says they're keeping an eye on storm conditions to see if they will offer 'A Warm Place to Be' which allows passengers to ride for free to escape the cold elements.
“If we do have a combination of blizzard conditions and cold weather where people might become easily disoriented, something like that could be possible. We're watching it carefully and we'll always be there to sort of keep our residents safe if we can." he says.
Lemmer says RPT aims to keep services going no matter what the conditions - along with keeping drivers and passengers safe.
RPT says the city is currently at a level 3 for operation services which indicates icy roads and 10-plus inches of snow. They say it is possible to reach a level 4 if storm conditions worsen, which would suspend all transit services.
To monitor route changes and cancellations, click on the link.