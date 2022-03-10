Rochester Public Library seeking poems to share

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Poetry month is just around the corner and the Rochester Public Library is looking for some poems to share.
Throughout April, the library will be posting a poem each day to its website. It's asking poets to select 30 strong or memorable poems .
The library is posting a poem each day next month to get people to read some poetry. Anyone looking to submit their poems can email Sendaprilpoems@gmail.com. Poets must include "April poems" in the subject line and include their name, city, state, and list of poems they're submitting. Anyone under the age of 18 must also indicate that in the email.
Each poet is welcome to send three poems for consideration.