Rochester Public Library opens Seed Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Seed Library and its wide variety of seeds opened for check-out on Wednesday.
The program works with local gardeners to help food security in Southern Minnesota. Gardeners can check out up to ten seed packets with their library card.
“You check out seeds with your library card. There are no due dates and no fines. You don't have to bring those seeds back. Plant the seeds you checked out and then you can harvest seeds from what you grow and bring those back to the Seed Library," said Keri Ostby from RPL.
The library will be hosting classes related to gardening until the Seed Library closes on August 31st. Their selection will change as the seasons progress.
"If you are interested in starting a garden, we can not only start out by providing you with books and information on how to do it, but the great thing about the seed library is we can give you that starting resource with seeds to start practicing,” said Ostby.
They are also looking for open-pollinated seed donations. Learn more about the library and how people can donate at their website.