Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop below zero. With winds at 10-15 mph and
gusting over 25 mph, this will result in wind chills from -20 to
-25 on Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester police officer retires after 25 years of protecting The Med City

  • Updated
  • 0

RPD Officer Retires

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester police officer hung up her badge today after 25 years of serving The Med City.

Officer Carrie Hartley retired this afternoon. Hartley worked for The Med City's police department since 1996. A celebration was held at the north station complete with a cake as part of her years of service.

"Being a police officer in this city has been extremely rewarding.  I have loved being on the street and serving and protecting  the good citizens of Rochester," says Hartley.

RPD retired her badge number during the celebration. Hartley tells KIMT News 3 it hasn't hit her yet that she will be no longer a police officer.

"I think it will hit me next week. It's definitely a bitter sweet moment and  I love this department, I love this city, so the tears will come later. I'm just holding them off for now."

Hartley will be spending her retirement enjoying time with family.

