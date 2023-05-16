Rochester Police Department recognizes 'National Police Week'

ROCHESTER, MN.-- It's National Police Week, which means organizations across the nation are taking time to honor, remember, and support law enforcement officers.
From nation, to state, and here in Rochester, memorials have been held to honor fallen officers. Monday, at the Law Enforcement Memorial in St. Paul, officers stood guard for 24 hours to remember those who lost their lives while serving, which is now over 300 officers in Minnesota.
Lt.. Ryan Manguson of RPD says due to the tragic events many policemen encounter--officer wellness is critical to ensure they're serving to the best of their ability. He says this is why more officers are utilizing mental, emotional and physical support services.
Despite the risks behind the job, Lt. Manguson explains why many officers still show up for the community.
"What motivates officers to keep coming back and doing the job, even in the last few years there have been some trying times in law enforcement.” he says. “ But officers do it because that sense of service. The wanting to give back to their community. To make their community a better place. to be part of the solution, not the problem."
Lt. Manguson also says, if you see an officer out working in your community, a simple 'thank you for your service' can go a long way.
On Thursday at 6:30, a memorial service will be held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, in honor of the 40 officers from Southeast Minnesota who have died in the line of duty in 2022. In the last month, four officers have lost their lives throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.