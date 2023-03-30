 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to
the region into Saturday morning. Tonight, a mix of snow and
freezing rain will fall across parts of north-central Wisconsin.
While totals will be relatively minor, travel impacts are
possible.

Come Friday night, wide spread rain transitions to snow. The snow
will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate
94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the
higher amounts from 6 to 10 inches are favored north of Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south to Interstate 90, some
accumulations are expected, but the track of the storm and how
quickly rain transitions to just snow brings some uncertainty in
how much to expect.

In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting
from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the
falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Drifting of snow
in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread drifting
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester police department honors members

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester Police department honors members

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Rochester Police Department held their Annual Award Ceremony to recognize it’s members for their service. 

 

The honorary event brought together those representing RPD and their families at the Rochester International Event Center.

 

Rochester Mayor Norton did the welcome for the ceremony , saying  RPD provides 'state of the art policing' despite the difficulty and danger they face.  

 

RPD chief, Jim Franklin says the officers in Rochester play a role as guardians for the city, and thanks the community for it's support. 

 

As the award portion of the program began, it was broken up into groups for people to receive their  "Letter of Recognition", "Commendation", "Lifesaving", and "Valor" awards. 

 

There were 3 officers who received an award for "Valor". KIMT News 3 spoke with one, Sgt. Steve Thompson, who stepped into duty while he was off to assist his neighbor who had been shot. He  also shared what good policing looks like.

 

"Be willing to help people on their worst days. which is often times what we do. and you never know what you're gonna run into on or off duty.” he says. “Just be ready to do your best. let your training take over and hopefully things will work out."

 

Chief Franklin also spoke on the work of his department.

 

“It's not lost on me that i think we've had a couple of tough years in law enforcement so again, this is our opportunity to say this is your Rochester police department and we're here to serve you."

 

The chief says public safety is “a shared responsibility in this community. I think that's a source of strength for this community and law enforcement has a lot of support from Rochester citizens.”

 

Over 60 people were awarded by RPD during the ceremony. 

 

Recommended for you