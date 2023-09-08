Rochester parks to get improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn..--Two Rochester parks will be seeing major changes in the fall.
The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is investing thousands of dollars into the makeover of Allendale and Slatterly park and that work begins on Monday.
Over at Allendale Park, the department is tackling the sports court by removing what's there and constructing a combination of one tennis and two pickleball courts, a futsal, and two full basketball courts.
Slatterly Park will be seeing changes in two phases. Phase one is to remove the existing equipment and horseshoe pits to make room for a new playground. Phase 2 will bring in a new horseshoe pit, basketball and pickleball courts, and sidewalks.
Matthew Seitz llives near Slatterly Park and says the upgrades show how the city is working to better its communities.
“It’s really good that the Parks and Rec Department puts all that into it to make it better.” Seitz shares. “ I mean, this city really needs some help and improvement."
The playground at Slatterly park will be closed off throughout the construction project which is expected to go through mid-October.
Both projects will cost at least $200,000 with funding from the 2020 Parks Referendum. Work for Slatterly Park is also funded in part by a 2022 Outdoor Recreation Grant.