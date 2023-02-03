Rochester Mayor Kim Norton set to visit nation's capital for State of the Union address

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has been invited by Representative Brad Finstad to attend President Biden's State of the Union address in D.C.
Norton says her invite is likely because Rochester is the third largest city in the district.
She shares her excitement for what she calls a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity and says she's pleased to represent the Rochester community.
Norton also adds, her attendance will not be about picking sides, but getting a better understanding about how to best serve the Rochester area.
She say, “Personally, I hope I can get an inkling of the direction that we'll be going here in the next year. Where the President believes we stand now and the direction that he intends to take the country in support of the House and Senate of course–and with the support of Congress in the coming year.”
Mayor Norton says she will keep her ear tuned to opportunities for the city of Rochester and hopes for the city to bring back tax dollar into the community through infrastructure, grants and other programs.
She will be taking flight on Tuesday and is funding the trip out of pocket.